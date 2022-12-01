Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91-$3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $61.50.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,354,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,357,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Donaldson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,010,000 after purchasing an additional 78,850 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.