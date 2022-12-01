Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.78

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 21856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $1,894,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,402,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,390. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $1,926,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.