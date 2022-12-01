Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 2,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Dream Unlimited Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.
Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend
About Dream Unlimited
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
