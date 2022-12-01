EAC (EAC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,866.17

EAC (EAC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $46.73 million and $10,866.17 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 32.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00453559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022792 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001274 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.19655852 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,753.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

