Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.26% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

EGBN opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.89. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

