Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 205.1% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 356,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,613. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.30.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
