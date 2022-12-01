Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 205.1% from the October 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 356,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,613. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.30.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 318,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 42.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 484,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

