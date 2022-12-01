Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.

Ebix has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Ebix has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ebix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ebix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

