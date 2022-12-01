Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd.
Ebix has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Ebix Price Performance
Shares of Ebix stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Ebix has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ebix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
