eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $568.74 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $568.74 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,068.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00650385 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00247782 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00055454 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000677 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,240,517,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
