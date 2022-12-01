ECOMI 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $263.18 million and $1.05 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.66 or 0.06331359 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00505056 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.80 or 0.30719926 BTC.
ECOMI Profile
ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.
ECOMI Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.