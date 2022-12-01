Efforce Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.88 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Efforce token can now be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a market cap of $32.88 million and $246,836.46 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efforce

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

