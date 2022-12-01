EHang (EH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd.
EHang Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EH opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $274.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. EHang has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $22.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EHang in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EHang (EH)
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.