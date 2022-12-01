EHang (EH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd.

EHang Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EH opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $274.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. EHang has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EHang in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

About EHang

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EHang by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EHang by 3,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EHang by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EHang by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 88,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EHang by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

