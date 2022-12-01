Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Eiffage Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EFGSY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.