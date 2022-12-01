Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.03)-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.28). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.067-1.073 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.03-$0.03 EPS.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC traded down $5.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $162.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.40.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after buying an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 21.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after purchasing an additional 201,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.