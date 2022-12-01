Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.00 million-$274.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.43 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.03-$0.03 EPS.
Elastic Stock Performance
Shares of ESTC traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,932. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.07.
Insider Activity at Elastic
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Featured Articles
