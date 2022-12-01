Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.00 million-$274.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.43 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.03-$0.03 EPS.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,932. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

