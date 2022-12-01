Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,691 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of Elastic worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.28. 57,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $162.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

