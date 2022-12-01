Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Electronic Cigarettes International Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,129,500 shares trading hands.
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Company Profile
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Its brand portfolio include VAPESTICK, FIN, Victory, GreenStix, VIP, E-CIG, and Pro Vapor. The company was founded by Marc Hardgrove on May 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
