ELIS (XLS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $328.13

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.70 million and approximately $328.13 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,939.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040261 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00244186 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32691417 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $294.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars.

