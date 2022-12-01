ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. ELIS has a market cap of $64.70 million and $328.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32691417 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $294.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

