Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6538 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Enbridge has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. Enbridge has a dividend payout ratio of 112.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.9%.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.8 %

ENB traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $40.96. 3,319,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. Enbridge has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 10.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3,035.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

