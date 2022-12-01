Enfusion (ENFN) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) is one of 421 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Enfusion to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of Enfusion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enfusion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 0 4 2 0 2.33 Enfusion Competitors 1781 11891 25187 563 2.62

Earnings & Valuation

Enfusion presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.83%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 37.15%. Given Enfusion’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enfusion is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Enfusion and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $111.70 million -$158.32 million -4.03 Enfusion Competitors $1.81 billion $284.34 million -8.58

Enfusion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enfusion. Enfusion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion -213.18% -57.75% -52.51% Enfusion Competitors -57.17% -73.98% -9.31%

Summary

Enfusion competitors beat Enfusion on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

