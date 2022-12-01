Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Trading Up 0.2%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

