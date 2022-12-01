Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 1st (ADT, ALLO, ASBFY, BIIB, CICOY, CRLBF, CURLF, EW, FUSN, GTBIF)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 1st:

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $370.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$129.00.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

