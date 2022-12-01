Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 1st (ADT, ALLO, ASBFY, BIIB, CICOY, CRLBF, CURLF, EW, FUSN, GTBIF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 1st:

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $370.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$138.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$129.00.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

