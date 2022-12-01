Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERO. TD Securities downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Ero Copper Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.02.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$128.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

