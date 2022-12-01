Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Reaches $2.08 on Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00012139 BTC on major exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and $2.18 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

