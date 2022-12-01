Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMPGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

