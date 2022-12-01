Exco Technologies Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TSE:XTC remained flat at C$8.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.86 million and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$11.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

