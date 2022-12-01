Exco Technologies Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Exco Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

XTC traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.33. 6,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,906. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of C$6.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

