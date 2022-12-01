Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,364,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,853,000 after buying an additional 1,323,324 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 68,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 58,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.52.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.98. 252,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,134,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

