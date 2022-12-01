Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) fell 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.58. 235,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,687,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Farfetch Stock Down 20.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

