FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Up 5.2%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.48. 2,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 92,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FARO. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

About FARO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 77,084 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after purchasing an additional 192,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 102,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.