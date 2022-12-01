FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Up 5.2%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.48. 2,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 92,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FARO. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33.
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
