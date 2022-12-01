Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.87 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $46.87 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00076442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

