Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,100 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 953,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.6 days.

Fibra Terrafina Price Performance

Shares of Fibra Terrafina stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 3,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

