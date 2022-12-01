Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,737,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

FREL stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

