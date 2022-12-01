Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITBI stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 83,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Fifth Third Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

