First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.22. First Capital has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10.

Get First Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.