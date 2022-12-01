First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FGBIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

