First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.75

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $8.30. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.44.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

