First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Matthew Deines Purchases 750 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Deines acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,564.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Deines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $145.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.78. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 27.7% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 110,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

