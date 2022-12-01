First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the October 31st total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. 14,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

