First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the October 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.2 %
FEM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 74,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $27.46.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM)
