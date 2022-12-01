First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the October 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

FEM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 74,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEM. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $10,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1,522.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 365,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,866 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 40.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 533,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 153,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 124,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 724.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 106,566 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.