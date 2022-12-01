First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 381.93% from the stock’s current price.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of FWBI stock remained flat at $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,326. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Wave BioPharma stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.02% of First Wave BioPharma worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

