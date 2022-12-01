Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,153 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fiserv worth $66,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 106,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fiserv by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,261,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,136,000 after acquiring an additional 769,302 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 77,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV remained flat at $104.36 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 29,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,827. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Fiserv

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

