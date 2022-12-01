Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,927,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410,275 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.18% of Fiserv worth $1,239,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,827. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

