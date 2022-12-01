Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $196.00. The stock had previously closed at $160.86, but opened at $175.54. Five Below shares last traded at $180.39, with a volume of 37,349 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below Trading Up 12.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Five Below by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Five Below by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

