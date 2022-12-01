FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.16

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLNG shares. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 30.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in FLEX LNG by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in FLEX LNG by 6.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

