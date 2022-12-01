Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 86,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 546,521 shares.The stock last traded at $79.74 and had previously closed at $79.87.

FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

