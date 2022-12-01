Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after buying an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

F opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

