Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 428.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,056,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478,286 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.39% of Fortinet worth $171,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Trading Up 0.5 %

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.