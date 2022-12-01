Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,666 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Fortive worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $76.93.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

