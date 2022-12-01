Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Position Lowered by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.23% of Forward Air worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Down 1.4 %

FWRD traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.85. 634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,635. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Forward Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.